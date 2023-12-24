WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 94,758 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $248.03 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $171.55 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.19. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

