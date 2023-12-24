Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.61.

Get Salesforce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.82 billion, a PE ratio of 101.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $127.59 and a 1-year high of $268.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $227.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.64.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $344,564.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,280.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 875,552 shares of company stock worth $199,988,633. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.