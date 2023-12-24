Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $141,858.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,385,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,239,989. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 166,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.