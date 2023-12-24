Wrapped BNB Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for $263.62 or 0.00614067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $560.09 million and $158.64 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,124,582 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

