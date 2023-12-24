Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 24-Hour Volume Tops $145.54 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $570.46 million and approximately $145.54 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $268.69 or 0.00615224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,123,138 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

