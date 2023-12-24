Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.62 on Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001412 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $21.79 billion and $16,175.86 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,469,543,874 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,035,745 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,469,543,873.582 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.61007342 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $11,767.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

