Wrapped Everscale 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $36,615.16 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $36,615.16 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,889,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,102,843,156 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03479401 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $39,838.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

