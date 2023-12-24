Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.07 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and $1.63 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,663 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.432144 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.09190069 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $608,949.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.