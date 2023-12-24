WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

WW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.67.

WW International stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.14 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.73. WW International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other WW International news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

