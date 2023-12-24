Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,451 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Yum China were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $41.59 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.99 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,986.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

