ZClassic (ZCL) Tops One Day Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0754 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $700,523.63 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00070301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00038395 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00023121 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

