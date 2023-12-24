Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $205.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.