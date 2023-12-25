23,624 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Bought by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period.

SMH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $173.28. 4,089,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,688,994. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $175.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

