24,512 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. ONEOK makes up 1.1% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,226,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $71.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.26.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

