6,857 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,294. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.