ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $724,624.15 and $38.19 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00023380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,692.67 or 0.99978781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011958 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010548 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00129751 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000729 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $27.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

