Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

ACHC stock opened at $77.86 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -370.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Healthcare

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

