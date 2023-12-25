Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.
Acerinox Price Performance
ANIOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.
About Acerinox
