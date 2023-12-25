Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th.

ANIOY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.41. Acerinox has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, process, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Stainless steel, and High-performance Alloys segments. The company offers flat products, including hot and cold rolled coils and sheets, strips, flat bars, and discs, as well as engraved coil, slabs, billets, and plates.

