Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 134,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 21,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $5,816,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

