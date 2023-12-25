Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $497.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.35.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Adaptimmune Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.