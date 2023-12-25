Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 486 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises approximately 1.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Stephens dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

