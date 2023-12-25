AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Announces Dividend of $0.12

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1177 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DWUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $40.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Get AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWUS. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 255.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $626,000.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.