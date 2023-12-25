Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY) versus OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Financial Contrast

Affinity Energy and Health (OTCMKTS:ALGXY – Get Free Report) and OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and OmniAb’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Affinity Energy and Health alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Energy and Health $2.05 million N/A -$6.08 million N/A N/A OmniAb $64.69 million 10.42 -$22.33 million ($0.30) -19.33

Affinity Energy and Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OmniAb.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Affinity Energy and Health has a beta of 135.11, suggesting that its stock price is 13,411% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Affinity Energy and Health and OmniAb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Energy and Health N/A N/A N/A OmniAb -45.99% -8.88% -7.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Affinity Energy and Health and OmniAb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Energy and Health 0 0 0 0 N/A OmniAb 0 0 6 0 3.00

OmniAb has a consensus price target of $9.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.05%. Given OmniAb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than Affinity Energy and Health.

About Affinity Energy and Health

(Get Free Report)

Affinity Energy and Health Limited operates as a plant-based health and wellbeing company in Australia, India, and the United States. It engages in developing technology to produce commercial quantities of algae and medicinal cannabis for supply to algae-based nutraceuticals, animal feed and aquaculture, medicinal cannabis, and biofuels markets. The company offers FeedMe Algae, an algae-based aqua feed; and algae-based biofuels. Affinity Energy and Health Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About OmniAb

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Energy and Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Energy and Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.