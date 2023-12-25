Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $36.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of AA opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.75.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

