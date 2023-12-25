Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Amgen by 99,178.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after acquiring an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Amgen by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.97%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

