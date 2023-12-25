Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Raised to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $320.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $264.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $285.71.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $284.16 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 63.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Amgen by 99,178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,351,778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,690,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.