Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPE stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

