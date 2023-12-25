Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
