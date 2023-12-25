Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:COWS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.24. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

