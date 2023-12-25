Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 474 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,037. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

