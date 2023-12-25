Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 313.6% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 on Monday, hitting $624.07. 820,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $550.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.51. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $627.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

