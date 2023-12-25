Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 453,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $3,629,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 496,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

