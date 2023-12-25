Analysts Set AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target at $80.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.
AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AstraZeneca
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $61.73 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/18 – 12/22
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.