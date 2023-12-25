Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Position Raised by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 595.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 17.8% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12,851.9% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock worth $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Arch Capital Group Company Profile
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
