Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RCUS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
