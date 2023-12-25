Ardor Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.38 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $104.38 million and $3.91 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00110422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00022122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00009741 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

