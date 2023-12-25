argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Cut to $470.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $585.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $522.50.

argenx stock opened at $372.90 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.86.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. argenx had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 116.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

