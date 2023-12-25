Argus Increases Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target to $378.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $330.00 to $378.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $295.11.

SHW opened at $311.27 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $311.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $1,050,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 140,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,912,000 after acquiring an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

