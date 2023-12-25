Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

About Athersys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Athersys by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

