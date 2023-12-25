Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of ATHX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.78.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
