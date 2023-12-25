AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.