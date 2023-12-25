AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after buying an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.55. 26,740,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.