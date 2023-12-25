Atwater Malick LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.4% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,026. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.47 and its 200 day moving average is $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

