Atwater Malick LLC Buys 4,475 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 150,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 207,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 93,549 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:USXF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.53. 87,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,480. The company has a market capitalization of $798.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $39.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

