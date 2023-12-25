Atwater Malick LLC Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.85 and its 200 day moving average is $133.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.