Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,813 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.29 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

