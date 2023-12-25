Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,086 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,086 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,200,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.86. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

