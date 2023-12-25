Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $11.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after buying an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV opened at $148.51 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.64. The stock has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.