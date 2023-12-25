Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Financial Contrast

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOY – Get Free Report) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axfood AB (publ) and George Weston, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A

George Weston has a consensus target price of $133.40, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given George Weston’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe George Weston is more favorable than Axfood AB (publ).

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $4.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. George Weston pays an annual dividend of $2.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. George Weston pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A George Weston 2.45% 11.17% 3.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $10.22 2.58 George Weston $43.88 billion 0.37 $1.40 billion $7.55 15.90

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than George Weston, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

George Weston beats Axfood AB (publ) on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart name. This segment also provides credit card services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, and manages commercial, residential, tenant, industrial, and office properties. It provides products under the President's Choice, no name, Life Brand, and Farmer's Market brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

