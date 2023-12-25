B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% during the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,632 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,565,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,174. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

