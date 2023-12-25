B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF makes up about 0.8% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned about 1.86% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JULW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the second quarter valued at $149,000.

JULW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 88,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,117. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a one year low of $26.71 and a one year high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

