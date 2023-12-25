B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of VEEV traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.85. 1,349,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $225.49.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $1,687,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,321,797.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,310 shares of company stock worth $10,793,905. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on VEEV

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.