B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,850,000 after buying an additional 639,173 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,416,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 251.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 183,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 131,270 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:TAIL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,650 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

