B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $201.70. 378,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,378. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

